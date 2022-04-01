Comparing Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Telesat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.03%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Telesat shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 3.67% 1.81% 1.00% Telesat N/A 24.04% 8.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Telesat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.99 billion 1.09 $72.88 million $0.75 33.61 Telesat $604.93 million 0.59 $82.62 million $3.68 4.50

Telesat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EchoStar beats Telesat on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. The segment also designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems. In addition, it designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. Further, this segment designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems, as well as offers satellite ground segment systems and terminals for other satellite systems, including mobile system operators. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses to offer satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. It serves customers in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Telesat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

