Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

OTC:CMPX opened at $1.37 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.