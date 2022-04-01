Conceal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $152,480.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $152,480.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.33 or 0.99920017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00346239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052412 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,807,698 coins and its circulating supply is 11,900,133 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.