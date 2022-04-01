Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.51% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $132,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 19,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

