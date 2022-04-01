Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 4,209 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of Cooper Companies worth $125,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,815,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.31. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

