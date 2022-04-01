Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.65% of Onto Innovation worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.65. 3,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,554. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

