Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 97,395 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $113,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.73. 28,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,326. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.