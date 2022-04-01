Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 141,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

