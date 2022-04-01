Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.24% of Williams-Sonoma worth $152,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.16. 57,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,209. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

