Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.49% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $171,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $411.68. 3,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,467. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.68 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

