Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992,148 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of Akamai Technologies worth $116,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 589.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 64,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.54. 15,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $121.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

