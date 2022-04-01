Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,851 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,697,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 215,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

