Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $107.79 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,563 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.56% of Darden Restaurants worth $107,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

