Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $113.13 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $113,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

LULU traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.07. 18,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.