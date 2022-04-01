Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $134.43 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.69% of Burlington Stores worth $134,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.39. 7,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

