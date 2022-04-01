Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $152.08 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,072 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $152,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.09. 39,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.