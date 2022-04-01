Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $158.81 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Etsy worth $158,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. 81,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,785. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.