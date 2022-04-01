Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $173.90 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,910 shares during the quarter. Diodes accounts for 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 3.52% of Diodes worth $173,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,596,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,451,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Diodes stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. 7,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

