Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $180.61 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Cintas worth $180,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $334.61 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

