Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $182.32 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $182,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $14,872,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $10.31 on Friday, reaching $1,362.88. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,795. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,413.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,481.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.66 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

