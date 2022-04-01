Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,793. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.