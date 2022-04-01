Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $98.97 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $98,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 108,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.01. 47,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.