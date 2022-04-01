Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.99% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $112,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. 14,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

