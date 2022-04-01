Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.76% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $172,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $24.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.85. 19,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.96 and a 200 day moving average of $478.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.