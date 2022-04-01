Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 88,966 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.24% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $108,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.16. 20,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

