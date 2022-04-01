Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.51% of Skyworks Solutions worth $131,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 365.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.52.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,235. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.