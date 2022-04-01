Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,355 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.32% of ANSYS worth $112,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,648. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

