Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,553 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Church & Dwight worth $144,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.20. 11,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

