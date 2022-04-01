Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 39,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $130,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.83. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

