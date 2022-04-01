Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 65,932 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,932 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $95,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.44.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.