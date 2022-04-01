Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 71,852 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.47% of Keysight Technologies worth $176,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

