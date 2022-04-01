Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 79,655 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,655 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.43% of Repligen worth $63,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Repligen by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average of $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

