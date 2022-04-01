Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 88,931 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.63% of Raymond James worth $150,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,403. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

