Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $160,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.23. 2,752,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,001. The firm has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.07 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

