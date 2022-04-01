Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.94% of Paycom Software worth $235,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.46. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

