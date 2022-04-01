Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,994 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.23% of Synopsys worth $127,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,176. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.54.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

