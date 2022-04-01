Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Dollar General worth $120,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

DG traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.88. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

