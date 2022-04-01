Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.40% of ResMed worth $150,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

