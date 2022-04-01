ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 481,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

