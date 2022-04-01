Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $158.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

