Contrasting ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ChargePoint alerts:

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62 Volta Inc – Class A 0 4 4 0 2.50

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus price target of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 180.20%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 27.31 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -12.73 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Volta Inc – Class A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ChargePoint beats Volta Inc – Class A on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.