Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $31.01 or 0.00066446 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $32.72 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.53 or 0.07451688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.48 or 1.00143194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00055961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,604,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,040,955 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

