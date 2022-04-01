Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54. 30,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 17,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
