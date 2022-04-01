Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54. 30,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 17,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

