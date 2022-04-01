Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 10,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,553,000 after buying an additional 417,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,952,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

