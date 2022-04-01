Cormark Comments on Air Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.87.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.99.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 in the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

