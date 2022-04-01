Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $24,600.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

