Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is New Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

New Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $356.84 and a 1-year high of $586.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

