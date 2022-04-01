COTI (COTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $305.98 Million

COTI (COTI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $305.98 million and approximately $49.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

