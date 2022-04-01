Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

CVLG stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $345.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

