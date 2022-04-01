Cowen Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

